American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 81,497 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.16% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74,226.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $580.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.