American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 9,683 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth $133,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 347.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 230,132 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.6% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 304,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $3,010,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.96. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

