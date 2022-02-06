American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,096 shares during the period. American National Group accounts for about 0.5% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in American National Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,645,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American National Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American National Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American National Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT opened at $189.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.15. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.89.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

