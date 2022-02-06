American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Boosted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2,015.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $155.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

