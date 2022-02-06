American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Increased by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in American Water Works by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.50. 895,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,240. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

