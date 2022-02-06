America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $88.59

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.59 and last traded at $88.74, with a volume of 321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $606.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,370,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 249,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,177,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

