Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 2,201 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,056.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $199.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

