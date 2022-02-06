Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.43% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 642.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 130,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EJAN opened at $29.39 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95.

