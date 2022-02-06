Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 383.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $75.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63.

