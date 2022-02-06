Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $61.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

