AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Raised by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AMETEK by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 87,465 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.49. 1,076,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,105 shares of company stock worth $10,912,059. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

