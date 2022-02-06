Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $1.12 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $119.94 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002696 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00042157 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00109940 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 122,584,613 coins and its circulating supply is 107,037,037 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

