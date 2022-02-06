Analysts Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $5.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOOO. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in BRP during the third quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BRP by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.97. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

