Analysts Anticipate Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPPI shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of SPPI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,453,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,147. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

