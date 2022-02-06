Analysts Anticipate SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SWK will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). SWK had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 46.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKH opened at $18.73 on Thursday. SWK has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of SWK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SWK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SWK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SWK by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in SWK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

