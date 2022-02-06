Analysts Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.17. 1,207,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,581. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.