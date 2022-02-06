Analysts Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Billion

Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will announce sales of $20.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.91 billion and the highest is $21.80 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $18.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $88.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.14 billion to $90.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $86.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.76 billion to $92.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after buying an additional 96,706 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 189,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 147,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.71. 2,435,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,048. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

