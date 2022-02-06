Analysts Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce sales of $190.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the highest is $190.30 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $122.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $646.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $765.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $805.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACLS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.89. 291,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,183. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.37. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.