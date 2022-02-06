Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $389.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will announce sales of $389.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.54 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $365.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,890 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

CBOE traded up $3.57 on Friday, reaching $120.25. 1,126,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,566. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.56. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

