Analysts Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Culp reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth $5,985,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Culp by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 228,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter worth $781,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Culp by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Culp has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

