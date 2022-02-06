Analysts Expect Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $590,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) to announce sales of $590,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $700,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full-year sales of $2.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 million to $2.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.93 million to $3.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Immuneering.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immuneering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $18,082,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $547,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMRX stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 121,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immuneering (IMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.