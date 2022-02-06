Analysts Expect Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $590,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) to announce sales of $590,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $700,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full-year sales of $2.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 million to $2.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.93 million to $3.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Immuneering.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $18,082,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $547,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IMRX stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 121,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,006. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $33.99.
About Immuneering
Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immuneering (IMRX)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immuneering (IMRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.