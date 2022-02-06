Analysts Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to announce sales of $3.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $3.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.20 million, with estimates ranging from $17.88 million to $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellicheck currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

In related news, President Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $144,391. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDN stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 million, a P/E ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.