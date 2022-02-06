Analysts Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce $268.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.20 million. RPC reported sales of $182.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

RES has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of RES traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,926. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.08 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.16. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $409,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $5,198,750. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 925,321 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RPC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RPC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 182,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in RPC by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

