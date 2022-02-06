Analysts Expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) to announce $83.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings. ONE Group Hospitality reported sales of $44.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full year sales of $277.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $277.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $313.64 million, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $322.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $33,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $422,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKS stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. 95,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.55. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

