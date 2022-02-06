Analysts Issue Forecasts for CSG Systems International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CSG Systems International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 692,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,658,000 after acquiring an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 13.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

