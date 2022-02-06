Analysts Set ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Price Target at $10.05

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADT. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,908 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ADT by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,586 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,152 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ADT by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,233 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

