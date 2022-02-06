Analysts Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Target Price at $487.88

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $510.50.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $410.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.54. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $338.79 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

