Analysts Set Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Target Price at $28.60

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVET. TheStreet lowered Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Covetrus by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Covetrus by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,909,000 after buying an additional 738,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Covetrus by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,622,000 after buying an additional 982,426 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVET traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. 586,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 2.07. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

