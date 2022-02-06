Analysts Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT at $152.21

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.21.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $115.98 on Friday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

