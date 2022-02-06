Analysts Set MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Target Price at $1,887.00

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,887.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in MercadoLibre by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,035.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,154.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,488.22. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $957.60 and a one year high of $2,006.71. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 651.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

