Analysts Set OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Price Target at GBX 642

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 642 ($8.63).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.63) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.67) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.63) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 546 ($7.34) on Friday. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.46) and a one year high of GBX 588.51 ($7.91). The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 540.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 510.11.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

