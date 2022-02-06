Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Target Price at C$148.00

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$148.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE PBH traded down C$1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$121.24. 98,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,507. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$100.81 and a 52 week high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$124.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$129.14.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.5500005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

