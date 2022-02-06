Analysts Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target at $20.83

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $677.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 3.37.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 377.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

