Analysts Set Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Price Target at $47.00

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

SBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SBTX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. 136,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,511. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 445.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 69,203 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 57.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.