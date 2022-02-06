Analysts Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $59.31

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

Shares of QURE stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. 580,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,205. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. uniQure has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $53,068.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $722,636. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

