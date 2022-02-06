Analyzing Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Global Medical REIT pays out 546.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New York Mortgage Trust pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and New York Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Global Medical REIT and New York Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $93.73 million 11.10 -$1.92 million $0.15 108.01 New York Mortgage Trust $350.16 million 3.93 -$288.51 million $0.50 7.26

Global Medical REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Medical REIT and New York Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00 New York Mortgage Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.48%. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.63%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 13.46% 2.94% 1.27% New York Mortgage Trust 118.27% 10.80% 4.11%

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats Global Medical REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes multi-family credit assets, single-family credit assets, agency securities, and other mortgages. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

