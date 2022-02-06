Analyzing Peraso (PRSO) & Its Peers

Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) is one of 159 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Peraso to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Peraso alerts:

3.5% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Peraso has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso’s competitors have a beta of 4.13, meaning that their average share price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peraso and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $6.80 million -$3.78 million -2.72 Peraso Competitors $3.57 billion $678.58 million -12.55

Peraso’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -97.76% -39.84% -33.44% Peraso Competitors -12.58% 2.75% 2.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Peraso and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A Peraso Competitors 2235 8925 16521 675 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 32.63%. Given Peraso’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peraso has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Peraso competitors beat Peraso on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Peraso

Peraso, Inc. offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.