AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AU opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 105,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

