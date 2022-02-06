Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $69.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.42.

BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($79.78) to €75.00 ($84.27) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($71.91) to €65.00 ($73.03) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after acquiring an additional 659,126 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after acquiring an additional 413,017 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,156,000. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,341,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

