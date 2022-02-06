Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in AON were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $291.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.98. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $209.57 and a 1 year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

