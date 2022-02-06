Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report $8.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.48 million and the lowest is $6.20 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $15.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $125.08 million, with estimates ranging from $78.93 million to $199.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS.

APLS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

APLS traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $41.20. 594,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,359. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.62. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,629 shares of company stock valued at $676,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

