Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.42.
NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $6.50.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 99,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 904,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 253,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
