Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.42.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 99,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 904,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 253,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 476,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

