Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Acquires 566 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Qorvo worth $12,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 210.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 62.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,715. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average is $165.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.