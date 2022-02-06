Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Purchases 1,048 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises about 1.6% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $24,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Global Payments by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global Payments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,327,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.59. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

