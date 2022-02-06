Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chart Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chart Industries by 17.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,652 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Chart Industries stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,511. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.90.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

