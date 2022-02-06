Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 444 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 128.6% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 494,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $160.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -136.17 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $137.13 and a 1 year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.