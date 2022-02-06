Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARWR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 697,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,700. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

