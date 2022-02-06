Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $156.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.85 and its 200-day moving average is $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.70 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

