Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.68 Million

Brokerages predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post sales of $18.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. Arvinas reported sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 741.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $39.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.90 million to $61.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $91.01 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $162.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.79.

Arvinas stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,524. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.67. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 13,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,178,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,694 shares of company stock worth $34,380,518. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arvinas by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arvinas by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

