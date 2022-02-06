Arweave (AR) One Day Volume Hits $29.72 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $29.72 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.46 or 0.00089119 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016757 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000218 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.